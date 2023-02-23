Man charged with attempted murder in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened back on January 7.
28-year-old William Cross was booked into jail Thursday on several charges, including attempted murder and battery.
He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police say victim was shot several times at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach.
Officers say they were told a man named “Blu” was the shooter, and police records showed that is an alias for Cross.
They say he was just released from prison last year.
Police say a notebook believed to be a drug deal log was found inside the apartment, and one of the names listed was “Blu.”
They say Cross was identified as the shooter in a police lineup.
