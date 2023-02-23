Man accused of July 2022 murder set to be sentenced in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who said he had no remorse in the killing of another man is scheduled to be sentenced.

After some testimony back in January, Ricky Kiper Jr. withdrew his not guilty plea.

He agreed to do so as long as the state withdrew the firearm enhancement charge, which they did.

A murder and an offender enhancement charge were not dropped.

Officials say back in July, Kiper knocked on the door of a trailer on Maggie Valley Drive, and asked for 41-year-old James McClernon.

When McClernon came to the door, officials say Kiper shot and killed him.

He told law enforcement he had shot McClernon because he said he was a sex offender.

Court records show that Kiper faces up to 85 years in prison.

We will update this story as it develops.

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.