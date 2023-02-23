Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man accused of July 2022 murder set to be sentenced in Evansville

Man accused of July 2022 murder set to be sentenced in Evansville
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who said he had no remorse in the killing of another man is scheduled to be sentenced.

After some testimony back in January, Ricky Kiper Jr. withdrew his not guilty plea.

He agreed to do so as long as the state withdrew the firearm enhancement charge, which they did.

A murder and an offender enhancement charge were not dropped.

Officials say back in July, Kiper knocked on the door of a trailer on Maggie Valley Drive, and asked for 41-year-old James McClernon.

When McClernon came to the door, officials say Kiper shot and killed him.

He told law enforcement he had shot McClernon because he said he was a sex offender.

Court records show that Kiper faces up to 85 years in prison.

We will update this story as it develops.

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Officials announce several federal drug arrests
12 suspects from 4 states in federal meth conspiracy charged in Owensboro
EFD responds to fire at salvage yard on Bayse St.
EFD responds to fire at salvage yard on Bayse St.
Mayor Winnecke, EWSU officials provide update on Ohio River water monitoring
Charles Mosley III
Affidavit: Man arrested, facing charges following drug investigation

Latest News

African American Coalition hosting event to discuss gun violence in Hopkins Co.
African American Coalition hosting event to discuss gun violence in Hopkins Co.
Henderson crews called back out to fire on Pleasant Hill Rd.
2/23 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
2/23 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
2/23 Thursday Sunrise Headlines