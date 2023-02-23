Polar Plunge
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Mayor Winnecke to hold press conference for special announcement

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke are making a special announcement Friday.

They say that’s set to happen at 10 a.m.

According to a release, they will be joined by Elaine Bedel, Secretary & CEO of Indiana Destination Development Corporation for a special announcement at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

Officials say representatives from the wartime museum, LST 325, Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science and Visit Evansville will also be present.

