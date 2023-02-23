Polar Plunge
Henderson Rotary Club hosts guest speaker in honor of Black History Month

By Josh Lucca
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Rotary Club welcomed a quest speaker for Black History Month.

Tamika Johnson, owner of “Kidz World Childcare,” spoke on her journey of becoming a business owner and some of the obstacles she faced on the way.

Johnson says even though she experienced difficulties because of the color of her skin, she always looked forward to working with kids.

She says they don’t see color and will love you no matter what.

Johnson hopes to encourage others to explore a career in the childcare business.

“To show people coming up behind me, young people, that it is possible if you stick it out,” Johnson said. “It’s not going to be easy and just let the community be aware of the lack of childcare and how important it is to have others go into this business, for our community.”

“Kidz World Childcare” moved to a new location on Airline Road in December 2022.

Johnson says she has plans to expand and offer more resources in the future.

