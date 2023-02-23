Polar Plunge
Henderson Police: Woman caught with 28 grams of fentanyl

Melinda Cabell
Melinda Cabell(Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Henderson Joint Task Force say they, along with Kentucky State Police, executed a search warrant on the East End Thursday.

They say it was connected ton an ongoing fentanyl trafficking investigation.

Detectives say they found more than 28 grams of fentanyl, as well as meth and marijuana.

38-year-old Melinda Cabell faces several drug trafficking charges.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

You are asked to call the Henderson Police Department (270-831-1295) or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department (27-826-2713) with any complaints of drug activity in your area.

They say all calls will remain anonymous.

EFD responds to fire at salvage yard on Bayse St.
