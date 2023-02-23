Henderson crews called back out to fire on Pleasant Hill Rd.
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HEBBARDSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms crews are responding to a trailer fire in the 8000 block of Pleasant Hill Road.
They say that call came in around 5:45 a.m.
This is the same area crews were called to on Wednesday for another fire that burned around 10 acres of land.
