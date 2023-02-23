Gibson Southern students drive tractors to school

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students at several Tri-State high schools have a special day to take a unique form of transportation each year.

Thursday was that day for Gibson Southern High School.

More than a dozen students drove their tractors to school.

It’s part of National Future Farmers of America week.

14 News went out to visit the Titans, and we were able to talk with some of the students who took their tractors off the farm and onto the asphalt.

“It feels like you’re the boss of the road. It’s kind of cool, but people look, take pictures, and wave, and it’s just fun,” said Mylie Rexing.

Students say it’s a beloved tradition.

Friday, they’ll have milkshakes and their own petting zoo.

