Forest Park girls basketball looking to bring home second consecutive state title

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a lot of excitement this week in the Ferdinand area as the Forest Park girls basketball team heads back to the Class 2A state championship for the second year in a row.

Forest Park (25-3) defeated Greencastle and North Knox in the semistate round last weekend to punch its ticket back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This is the same place where the Lady Rangers won it all last season, winning 52-44 over Frankton to claim the program’s first-ever state title.

One year later, Forest Park head coach Tony Hasenour and his group now have their eyes set on repeating, and sending their experienced senior class out in style with another championship.

“I want to tip my hat to all the girls on this team, because all the fans, they’re supportive and they want us to do well, but yet at the same time, it’s a lot of pressure on 16, 17, 18-year-old girls to have those expectations put upon them,” Hasenour said. “For them to come through and be able to go back to Gainbridge, I think it’s an awesome accomplishment.”

“I play softball and as soon as basketball was over, it was, ‘Oh, are you ready for basketball season next year?’” Forest Park senior forward Carley Begle said. “Obviously you don’t want to think about it too far into the future, but I’m glad we’re going back to compete for a state championship.”

“It’s definitely an advantage for us. Last year still feels like it was just yesterday,” Forest Park senior center Amber Tretter said. “It’s kind of nice to have those experiences under our belt, so we’re able to not let it affect us in our game, so we’re just able to play together well and hopefully finish with a win. There’s no other way that you would want to end your high school career.”

The Rangers are set to face Lapel (22-7) in the IHSAA Class 2A state championship on Saturday afternoon.

Tip-off is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. EST.

