Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DCSO: Owensboro man steals trailer, leads authorities on high-speed chase

DCSO: Owensboro man steals trailer, leads authorities on high-speed chase
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been arrested after officials say he stole a trailer and led police on a chase.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a theft in progress at Little Hurricane Boat Dock. Officials say a witness saw a man pulling a trailer and stealing items from the property.

Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Joseph Mayfield, driving his truck at the intersection of U.S. 60 West and Boothfield Road. DCSO officials say when deputies tried to stop the vehicle, he then drove away at a high speed.

After finding the suspect’s truck unoccupied on the 3800 block of Benttree Drive, deputies say they saw Mayfield running away on foot near the Valero gas station on West Second Street. Following a brief pursuit, Mayfield was taken into custody, officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mayfield had other trailers that were stolen from local businesses in Owensboro.

He was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on the following charges.

  • Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition
  • Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000 (2 counts)
  • Fleeing or Evading Police - 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Reckless Driving
  • Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree (2 counts)
  • Criminal Trespass - 3rd Degree
  • Fleeing or Evading Police - 2nd Degree (On Foot)
  • Destruction of VIN Number

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Larry A. Richmond
Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, makes Vanderburgh Co. court appearance
Civic Center in Evansville, IN
2 candidates removed from Evansville Mayoral race
Crash at Red Bank and Broadway in Evansville
Truck and motorcycle crash on Evansville’s west side
48-year-old Anthony Hendricks
Owensboro man arrested for multiple drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Boonville getting $5.3M grant for road revitalization project
Boonville getting $5.3M grant for road revitalization project
Hopkins Co. Jail receiving monthly supply of 100 Narcan kits for outgoing inmates
Hopkins Co. Jail receiving monthly supply of 100 Narcan kits for outgoing inmates
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a water...
Crews respond to water rescue near Trocadero Plaza
Officials announce several federal drug arrests
12 suspects from 4 states in federal meth conspiracy charged in Owensboro
Officials: 10 acres burned after brush fire reignites in Henderson Co.
Officials: 10 acres burned after brush fire reignites in Henderson Co.