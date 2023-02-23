DCSO: Owensboro man steals trailer, leads authorities on high-speed chase

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been arrested after officials say he stole a trailer and led police on a chase.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a theft in progress at Little Hurricane Boat Dock. Officials say a witness saw a man pulling a trailer and stealing items from the property.

Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Joseph Mayfield, driving his truck at the intersection of U.S. 60 West and Boothfield Road. DCSO officials say when deputies tried to stop the vehicle, he then drove away at a high speed.

After finding the suspect’s truck unoccupied on the 3800 block of Benttree Drive, deputies say they saw Mayfield running away on foot near the Valero gas station on West Second Street. Following a brief pursuit, Mayfield was taken into custody, officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mayfield had other trailers that were stolen from local businesses in Owensboro.

He was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on the following charges.

Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition

Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000 (2 counts)

Fleeing or Evading Police - 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Reckless Driving

Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree (2 counts)

Criminal Trespass - 3rd Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police - 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Destruction of VIN Number

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.