Crews respond to water rescue near Trocadero Plaza

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a water rescue in progress on Wednesday evening.(KWTX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a water rescue in progress on Wednesday evening.

Dispatch says this happened in the area of Nugent Drive and Old River Road near Trocadero Plaza.

The call originally came in around 6:31 p.m.

Dispatch tells 14 News that responders are on scene from both Vanderburgh County and Henderson County, Kentucky.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

