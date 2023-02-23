Crews respond to water rescue near Trocadero Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a water rescue in progress on Wednesday evening.

Dispatch says this happened in the area of Nugent Drive and Old River Road near Trocadero Plaza.

The call originally came in around 6:31 p.m.

Dispatch tells 14 News that responders are on scene from both Vanderburgh County and Henderson County, Kentucky.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

