Cooler Friday, quiet weekend

More 70s next week
2/23 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine and 70′s returned on Thursday, just ahead of the cold front that will cool the Tri-State down into the 30s by Friday morning. A few scattered showers possible overnight. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s. Saturday will start out cloudy with a few showers possible across Western Kentucky. Highs on Saturday will recover into the middle 50s as skies clear in the afternoon. Another big storm system will develop in the plains on Sunday and head our way late Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will again surge into the 70s on Monday with strong southerly winds. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Monday. Partly cloudy and cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday with a highs in the 60s

