Cameron Decker reports to spring training for Los Angeles Dodgers’ system debut

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North High School graduate Cameron Decker is days away from reporting to spring training with the Arizona Complex League Dodgers, which is the rookie-level affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Decker was picked in the 18th round of the MLB Draft by the Dodgers in July of 2022.

[PREVIOUS: North graduate Cameron Decker signs with Los Angeles Dodgers]

He chose to forgo his commitment to the University of Central Florida to get started on his pro career.

14 Sports caught up with him on his experience with the franchise and his newfound pace of the game.

“You just kind of had to adapt, that’s how I think baseball is. It comes at you 24/7, you got to make way,” Decker said. “It worked out well, I got used to it. Love the game enough to where I’m willing to go through some little hardships to get to where I want to be.”

Decker said he will report to the Camelback Ranch baseball complex in Phoenix on March 5. He was told he would be there for about seven days before starting games.

