Breezy, Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny, breezy, and mild as high temps remain well above in the upper 60s. With a cold front pushing through, temps will sink into the upper 50s late this afternoon. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and sharply colder as low temps drop into the upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the upper 40s. Friday night, mostly cloudy as lows temps drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with scattered rain during the morning. High temperatures will remain above normal in the low to mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.