Boonville jewelry store closing after six decades of business

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local jewelry store in business for more than six decades will soon close its doors for good.

The owner of Hutchinson Jewelers in Boonville tells 14 News the business is the only one like it in the city.

It started with Hutchinson’s father in the 1950s, and later in life he and his wife took over the business.

The jewelry store is hosting a major sale from now through Feb. 28.

All jewelry is 60% off and everything else in the store is marked down to 75% off.

Hutchinson says closing the store is bittersweet.

”It’s necessary in the sense that usually either you have a business or a life and we’re at the age where we’d like to slow down a little bit,” Hutchinson said.

Following the closing on Feb. 28, Hutchinson says he and his wife plan to spend their newfound free time with their grandchildren.

