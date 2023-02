EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an armed robbery Wednesday night.

It happened at the Conoco on S. Kentucky Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a man walked in the store and pointed a gun at the clerk.

They say he ended up running out of the store without taking anything.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.