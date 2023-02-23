Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Americans have $21 billion in unspent gift cards, survey says

Americans have at least $21 billion in unspent gift cards.
Americans have at least $21 billion in unspent gift cards.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Have some unused gift cards still laying around from Christmas? Apparently, you aren’t the only one.

According to a new survey of more than 1,200 Americans, nearly two-thirds of Americans have at least one unspent gift card.

The survey, from online financial advisory services provider Credit Summit, found at least half of those surveyed admitted to losing a gift card before they used it.

A majority of survey respondents said their unredeemed gift cards were worth $200 or less.

Credit Summit reports there is as much as $21 billion worth of unused or lost gift cards.

Gift cards don’t expire until at least five years from the date it was activated, according to federal law.

If you have unused or unwanted gift cards, there are several websites on which you can sell, trade or donate them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Officials announce several federal drug arrests
12 suspects from 4 states in federal meth conspiracy charged in Owensboro
EFD responds to fire at salvage yard on Bayse St.
EFD responds to fire at salvage yard on Bayse St.
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley
Police: 6 children neglected in Mt. Vernon, couple arrested
Charles Mosley III
Affidavit: Man arrested, facing charges following drug investigation

Latest News

Donald Dillbeck, 59, was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann.
Florida executes man for 1990 murder while a fugitive
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: EB lane of Lloyd Expressway shut down near Boeke Road due to crash
Henderson Rotary Club hosts guest speaker in honor of Black History Month
Henderson Rotary Club hosts guest speaker in honor of Black History Month
Boonville jewelry store closing after six decades of business
Boonville jewelry store closing after six decades of business
2/23 Neighborhood Watch
2/23 Neighborhood Watch