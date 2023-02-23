African American Coalition hosting event to discuss gun violence in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The African American Coalition of Hopkins County is hosting a “Gun violence” public forum Thursday night.

Organizers says this will be at the Rosenwald-smith multicultural center, and will start at 6 p.m.

They say the event is due to the recent gun violence tragedy that happened over the weekend.

The AAC plans to address concerns, and brainstorm ways to help curb gun violence in the community.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.