‘Serious felony investigation’ underway near Francisco
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are working an active criminal investigation on County Road 250 South near Francisco.
They are asking people to give officers room to conduct their investigation.
The Sheriff tells us this is a serious felony investigation
He says he hopes to release more information later.
