Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Serious felony investigation’ underway near Francisco

WFIE Gibson Co.
WFIE Gibson Co.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are working an active criminal investigation on County Road 250 South near Francisco.

They are asking people to give officers room to conduct their investigation.

The Sheriff tells us this is a serious felony investigation

He says he hopes to release more information later.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Officials announce several federal drug arrests
12 suspects from 4 states in federal meth conspiracy charged in Owensboro
EFD responds to fire at salvage yard on Bayse St.
EFD responds to fire at salvage yard on Bayse St.
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley
Police: 6 children neglected in Mt. Vernon, couple arrested
Charles Mosley III
Affidavit: Man arrested, facing charges following drug investigation

Latest News

Melinda Cabell
Henderson Police: Woman caught with 28 grams of fentanyl
Gibson Southern students drive tractors to school
Gibson Southern students drive tractors to school
Gibson Southern students drive tractors to school
Gibson Southern students drive tractors to school
Man charged with 7 counts of child molestation and sexual battery
Man sentenced for child molestation, sexual battery