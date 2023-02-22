Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wind Advisory

Showers, Scattered Storms
2/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Winds gusting 30 to 45 miles an hour this afternoon through early this evening can be expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects like trash cans. High winds may cause tree limbs to be knocked down and prompt scattered power outages.

Cloudy to mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as high temperatures surge into the mid-70s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low. The record high is 72-degrees set in 2017. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms early as low temps only drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny, breezy, and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the lower 70s. The record high is 77-degrees set in 1985. Thursday night, mostly clear and sharply colder as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and colder as high temps only reach the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Larry A. Richmond
Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, makes Vanderburgh Co. court appearance
Civic Center in Evansville, IN
2 candidates removed from Evansville Mayoral race
Police: Driver nearly 3x legal alcohol limit crashes into church fence, keeps going
Teen shot in Henderson

Latest News

Windy, record warmth and storms for Wednesday
Windy, record warmth and storms for Wednesday
2/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert
Windy, record warmth and storms for Wednesday
2/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.