EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Winds gusting 30 to 45 miles an hour this afternoon through early this evening can be expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects like trash cans. High winds may cause tree limbs to be knocked down and prompt scattered power outages.

Cloudy to mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as high temperatures surge into the mid-70s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low. The record high is 72-degrees set in 2017. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms early as low temps only drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny, breezy, and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the lower 70s. The record high is 77-degrees set in 1985. Thursday night, mostly clear and sharply colder as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and colder as high temps only reach the mid-40s.

