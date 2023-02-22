West Side Nut Club announces funding being awarded to community organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club announced a list of donations to area organizations made from their Fall Festival earnings.

They said the board voted on and passed donations totaling $377,100.

Officials say the funds come directly from the 2022 Fall Festival and the Half Pot that is held during the event.

A break down of the organizations that were approved are listed below.

Mater Dei High School - $27,000

Reitz High School - $27,000

EVSC High Schools - Six at $4,000 each

Memorial High School - $4,000

EVSC Middle Schools - Three at $5,000 each

Parochial Grad Schools - Eight at $5,000 each

EVSC Elementary Schools - Five at $5,000 each

Evansville Day School - $3,000

Evansville Lutheran School - $3,000

Balance of the EVSC Schools - 25 at $2,000 each

Balance of Parochial Schools - Five at $2,000 each

Evansville Police Fund - $15,000

Vanderburgh County Sheriff - $15,000

Posey County Young Life - $3,000

Granted of Evansville - $25,000

EJFL - $5,000

Building Blocks of Evansville - $1,500

Sleep in Heavenly Peace - $5,000

Vanderburgh County CASA - $12,000

Albion Fellow Bacon Center - $16,600

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana - $5,000

Golden Bears Football - $5,000

American Red Cross - $5,000

Big Brothers and Sisters - $1,500

Indiana Black Expo - $1,000

Camden Hancock Foundation - $1,000

Learning Center of Posey County - $1,000

Aurora - $7,500

Easter Seals - $10,000

House of Bread and Peace - $2,500

Marion Education Outreach - $5,000

West Side Business Association - $3,000

Evansville Youth Baseball South - $3,000

JDFR - $500

