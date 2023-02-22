West Side Nut Club announces funding being awarded to community organizations
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club announced a list of donations to area organizations made from their Fall Festival earnings.
They said the board voted on and passed donations totaling $377,100.
Officials say the funds come directly from the 2022 Fall Festival and the Half Pot that is held during the event.
A break down of the organizations that were approved are listed below.
- Mater Dei High School - $27,000
- Reitz High School - $27,000
- EVSC High Schools - Six at $4,000 each
- Memorial High School - $4,000
- EVSC Middle Schools - Three at $5,000 each
- Parochial Grad Schools - Eight at $5,000 each
- EVSC Elementary Schools - Five at $5,000 each
- Evansville Day School - $3,000
- Evansville Lutheran School - $3,000
- Balance of the EVSC Schools - 25 at $2,000 each
- Balance of Parochial Schools - Five at $2,000 each
- Evansville Police Fund - $15,000
- Vanderburgh County Sheriff - $15,000
- Posey County Young Life - $3,000
- Granted of Evansville - $25,000
- EJFL - $5,000
- Building Blocks of Evansville - $1,500
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace - $5,000
- Vanderburgh County CASA - $12,000
- Albion Fellow Bacon Center - $16,600
- Honor Flight of Southern Indiana - $5,000
- Golden Bears Football - $5,000
- American Red Cross - $5,000
- Big Brothers and Sisters - $1,500
- Indiana Black Expo - $1,000
- Camden Hancock Foundation - $1,000
- Learning Center of Posey County - $1,000
- Aurora - $7,500
- Easter Seals - $10,000
- House of Bread and Peace - $2,500
- Marion Education Outreach - $5,000
- West Side Business Association - $3,000
- Evansville Youth Baseball South - $3,000
- JDFR - $500
