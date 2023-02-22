Polar Plunge
West Side Nut Club announces funding being awarded to community organizations

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club announced a list of donations to area organizations made from their Fall Festival earnings.

They said the board voted on and passed donations totaling $377,100.

Officials say the funds come directly from the 2022 Fall Festival and the Half Pot that is held during the event.

A break down of the organizations that were approved are listed below.

  • Mater Dei High School - $27,000
  • Reitz High School - $27,000
  • EVSC High Schools - Six at $4,000 each
  • Memorial High School - $4,000
  • EVSC Middle Schools - Three at $5,000 each
  • Parochial Grad Schools - Eight at $5,000 each
  • EVSC Elementary Schools - Five at $5,000 each
  • Evansville Day School - $3,000
  • Evansville Lutheran School - $3,000
  • Balance of the EVSC Schools - 25 at $2,000 each
  • Balance of Parochial Schools - Five at $2,000 each
  • Evansville Police Fund - $15,000
  • Vanderburgh County Sheriff - $15,000
  • Posey County Young Life - $3,000
  • Granted of Evansville - $25,000
  • EJFL - $5,000
  • Building Blocks of Evansville - $1,500
  • Sleep in Heavenly Peace - $5,000
  • Vanderburgh County CASA - $12,000
  • Albion Fellow Bacon Center - $16,600
  • Honor Flight of Southern Indiana - $5,000
  • Golden Bears Football - $5,000
  • American Red Cross - $5,000
  • Big Brothers and Sisters - $1,500
  • Indiana Black Expo - $1,000
  • Camden Hancock Foundation - $1,000
  • Learning Center of Posey County - $1,000
  • Aurora - $7,500
  • Easter Seals - $10,000
  • House of Bread and Peace - $2,500
  • Marion Education Outreach - $5,000
  • West Side Business Association - $3,000
  • Evansville Youth Baseball South - $3,000
  • JDFR - $500

