Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Happening Wednesday, a man accused of shooting a woman last year in Evansville is set to be sentenced.

Police say Sendaneo Wallace barricaded himself in an East Riverside Drive home before he was arrested.

The man accused of killing an Evansville firefighter is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police say in 2019, Larry Richmond Senior shot and killed firefighter Robert Doerr at his home on Oakley Street.

Several members of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club have been sentenced for trafficking meth and guns.

Officials say their club on East Diamond Avenue was one of their most active locations.

It’s Ash Wednesday, which means the Mardi Gras celebrations are now ending in New Orleans.

But organizations are making it their mission to raise money during events here in the Tri-State.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.