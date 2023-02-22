Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tri-State Ukrainian woman reflects on Russia/Ukraine war 1 year later

Tri-State Ukrainian woman reflects on Russia/Ukraine war 1 year later
By Brady Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been nearly one year since Russia invaded Ukraine and one Ukrainian woman in Evansville expressed how she is feeling the impact all the way in the Tri-State.

Lyubov Pechin says for a year she’s tried to stay in touch with the family who have remained in Ukraine. and twice now, she’s been able to visit her home.

Pechin says her home is now unrecognizable.

“No joy. Joy go away. All the time attacks. All the time people have no water, no heat,” says Pechin. “This is a place for children, where children play this park. This is after Russia bomb.”

Pechin says it’s painful, but she finds hope where she can.

President Joe Biden visited Ukraine and doubled down on America’s support.

Pechin says it provides some comfort.

“We’re very grateful to countries who hep Ukraine,” says Pechin.

Pechin says that she believes Ukraine can hold out, and the fact that they’ve made it a year should prove as much to Russia.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
21-year-old Raleigh Lamar
Update: Victim identified in Cross Creek Apartments murder
Caleb Berfanger
EPD: Man bites officer during drug-related medical emergency
Adrienne Ayers and Bruce Beckwith
EPD: Two arrested after breaking no contact orders against each other
Larry A. Richmond
Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, makes Vanderburgh Co. court appearance

Latest News

Evansville man to be sentenced Wednesday for attempted murdered
Evansville man to be sentenced Wednesday for attempted murdered
Parents voice concerns about child safety at SGSC school board meeting
Parents voice concerns about child safety at SGSC school board meeting
A couple Evansville restaurants bring Mardi Gras to to the Tri-State
Evansville restaurants bring Mardi Gras to to the Tri-State
'Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show' coming to Evansville
‘Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show’ coming to Evansville