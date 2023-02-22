Tri-State Ukrainian woman reflects on Russia/Ukraine war 1 year later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been nearly one year since Russia invaded Ukraine and one Ukrainian woman in Evansville expressed how she is feeling the impact all the way in the Tri-State.

Lyubov Pechin says for a year she’s tried to stay in touch with the family who have remained in Ukraine. and twice now, she’s been able to visit her home.

Pechin says her home is now unrecognizable.

“No joy. Joy go away. All the time attacks. All the time people have no water, no heat,” says Pechin. “This is a place for children, where children play this park. This is after Russia bomb.”

Pechin says it’s painful, but she finds hope where she can.

President Joe Biden visited Ukraine and doubled down on America’s support.

Pechin says it provides some comfort.

“We’re very grateful to countries who hep Ukraine,” says Pechin.

Pechin says that she believes Ukraine can hold out, and the fact that they’ve made it a year should prove as much to Russia.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.