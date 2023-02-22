Several federal drug arrests announced in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police and federal agents just announced arrests connected to what they call a large scale meth ring.

They say there were seven local federal arrests as well as two in Florida and one in Georgia.

Officials say this was a large investigation that began several months ago.

They say a significant amount of drugs including meth, fentanyl, and cocaine were recovered.

14 News was there for the announcement and we are working to update the story.

