Memorial Hospital in Jasper starting affiliation process with Deaconess

Jasper’s Memorial Hospital
By Mitchell Carter and Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center say they have signed a letter of intent to affiliate with Deaconess Health System.

Officials say the Little Company of Mary Sisters will eventually not have the capacity to provide sponsorship for Memorial Hospital.

They say the Board of Directors and Administrative Staff have been deliberating over the last eighteen months to create a long-term solution.

Jim Huebner, MHHCC Board Chairperson said, “We are excited to announce the first step toward an affiliation with Deaconess Health System that will allow Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center to maintain its culture as a Catholic organization known for faith-based, high-quality care and will ensure the commitment to the community to retain appropriate local decision making.”

“Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has a proud history and tradition in Dubois County and surrounding communities,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO, Deaconess Health System. “Deaconess strongly believes in the importance of local decisions and local leadership for healthcare organizations. Our affiliation will continue to promote this local focus, and collaboration with the physicians, leaders and staff at MHHCC and will ensure this affiliation is beneficial to the communities we serve now and in the future.”

Officials say Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Health System will now begin work on a definitive agreement.

They say completing the affiliation is subject to reaching a definitive agreement by both parties as well as regulatory and Catholic Church approvals.

Deaconess officials tell us they are not available for an interview.

Officials with Memorial Hospital have not yet responded to an interview request, but they did send us a press release.

Deaconess has made several affiliations with local area hospitals in the past, including Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, and Baptist Health in Madisonville.

