Mayor Winnecke, EWSU officials to give update on Ohio River water monitoring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Evansville Water Sewer Utility Executive Director Lane Young will be holding media availability to give updates on the Ohio River water monitoring.

Last week, officials addressed concerns about the river after a train carrying hazardous material derailed in Ohio.

[Previous Story: Water officials address concern over chemical run-off threat to Ohio River]

They say that’s set to happen at 11 a.m. at the EWSU water treatment plant.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.