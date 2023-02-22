Man on four-wheeler arrested after fleeing from ISP trooper

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Patoka man is in jail after fleeing from police on a four-wheeler.

Indiana State Police says that happened Tuesday around 5 p.m. on River Road near Main Street in Gibson County.

According to a release, an ISP trooper saw the man disregard a stop sign at the intersection as he drove through.

That driver was identified as 23-year-old Riley Hill.

Police say the trooper turned on his emergency lights and attempted to stop the four-wheeler, but Hill drove off at a high rate of speed.

ISP says Hill then went off road and began driving through a field. Hill was eventually found hiding in a nearby junkyard.

He was then arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail where he is facing a resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended charge.

23-year-old Riley Hill (Indiana State Police)

