Man on four-wheeler arrested after fleeing from ISP trooper
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Patoka man is in jail after fleeing from police on a four-wheeler.
Indiana State Police says that happened Tuesday around 5 p.m. on River Road near Main Street in Gibson County.
According to a release, an ISP trooper saw the man disregard a stop sign at the intersection as he drove through.
That driver was identified as 23-year-old Riley Hill.
Police say the trooper turned on his emergency lights and attempted to stop the four-wheeler, but Hill drove off at a high rate of speed.
ISP says Hill then went off road and began driving through a field. Hill was eventually found hiding in a nearby junkyard.
He was then arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail where he is facing a resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended charge.
