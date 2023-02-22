Ivy Tech students dress up to celebrate historic Black leaders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Ivy Tech Community College are celebrating Black History Month in a unique way.

Students from My Brother’s Keeper and My Sister’s Keeper dressed up to honor famous Black leaders who have passed away, as well as the Black leaders of today. The students then shared information about the impact they had and are having.

Student Adrian Cooper represented Arthur Ash, who won three Grand Slams as a tennis player. Cooper says acknowledging the past is important to grow as a person.

“It’s important to acknowledge the past,” Cooper said. “Because you won’t grow at all if you don’t acknowledge the past at all.”

A little girl also dressed up as Ruby Bridges, the first Black woman to attend an all-white elementary school in the south.

