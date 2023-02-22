ISP: Man arrested following drug bust in Mt. Carmel, Ill.
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - A Mount Carmel man was taken into custody for several drug-related charges on Wednesday.
According to Illinois State Police, authorities executed a narcotics search warrant on the 100 block of North Walnut Street in Mount Carmel.
Troopers say that 47-year-old Matthew Majors was taken into custody without incident. He’s facing the following charges:
- One count of Aggravated Delivery of Methamphetamine (Class X felony)
- One count of Armed Violence (Class X felony)
- One count of Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 1 felony)
- One count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 3 felony)
- One count of Possession of Ammunition by a Felon (Class 3 felony)
Majors is currently being held at the Wabash County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.