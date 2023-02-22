Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

IHOP is bringing back free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(IHOP/Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Breakfast fans, the greatest day of the year is upon us.

IHOP will celebrate National Pancake Day on Feb. 28 by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes, the chain said in a news release.

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Short Stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one free Short Stack per guest.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years with free Short Stacks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Larry A. Richmond
Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, makes Vanderburgh Co. court appearance
Civic Center in Evansville, IN
2 candidates removed from Evansville Mayoral race
Crash at Red Bank and Broadway in Evansville
Truck and motorcycle crash on Evansville’s west side
48-year-old Anthony Hendricks
Owensboro man arrested for multiple drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Full news conference: Several federal drug arrests announced in Owensboro
Full news conference: Several federal drug arrests announced in Owensboro
Full conference: Winnecke, EWSU officials provide update on Ohio River water monitoring
Full conference: Winnecke, EWSU officials provide update on Ohio River water monitoring
Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
Jasper’s Memorial Hospital
Memorial Hospital in Jasper starting affiliation process with Deaconess