Holiday World looking to fill over 2K jobs for 2023 season
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - For those looking for a summer job, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has you covered.

The park plans to fill over 2,000 positions for its upcoming season.

Representatives will host two virtual hiring events on Friday and Saturday.

This includes 15-minute phone interviews with park management.

Park officials say you must be at least 14 years old to apply, but most positions require you to be at least 16 years or older.

Click here to fill out an application and see the list of perks that employees receive.

EFD responds to fire at salvage yard on Bayse St.
Officials: 10 acres burned after brush fire reignites in Henderson Co.
Evansville man accused of shooting woman sentenced to 27 years in prison
Officials: 10 acres burned after brush fire reignites in Henderson Co.
Evansville man accused of shooting woman sentenced to 27 years in prison
