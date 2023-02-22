Henderson County FFA hosting farmer appreciation breakfast

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County FFA is hosting a free appreciation breakfast for farmer’s Wednesday morning.

They say that’s happening at the Henderson County Schools Archery Center beginning at 8 a.m.

The celebration is part of the national FFA week which started on Saturday.

The pancake breakfast is also meant to show appreciation for the farmer’s role nationwide in food production.

