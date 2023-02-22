A few strong storms Wednesday evening, cooler finish to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Strong southerly winds gusting to 44 mph helped temperatures surge to a new record of 74 on Wednesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will push through during the afternoon and evening with a few severe storms possible. The main hazard would be damaging winds. The actual cold front will move through on Thursday, so temperatures will likely fall from the upper 60s early in the day back into the 50s and 40s by evening. Quiet and cooler Friday with a high of 48. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 50s. Temperatures will race back up into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday-Wednesday. More showers and storms likely on Monday.

