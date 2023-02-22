Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

A few strong storms Wednesday evening, cooler finish to the week

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Strong southerly winds gusting to 44 mph helped temperatures surge to a new record of 74 on Wednesday afternoon.   Showers and thunderstorms will push through during the afternoon and evening with a few severe storms possible.  The main hazard would be damaging winds.   The actual cold front will move through on Thursday, so temperatures will likely fall from the upper 60s early in the day back into the 50s and 40s by evening.   Quiet and cooler Friday with a high of 48.   Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 50s.   Temperatures will race back up into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday-Wednesday.   More showers and storms likely on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Larry A. Richmond
Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, makes Vanderburgh Co. court appearance
Civic Center in Evansville, IN
2 candidates removed from Evansville Mayoral race
Crash at Red Bank and Broadway in Evansville
Truck and motorcycle crash on Evansville’s west side
48-year-old Anthony Hendricks
Owensboro man arrested for multiple drug trafficking charges

Latest News

2/22 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/22 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/22 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/22 14 First Alert Sunrise
WFIE Alert Day
Wind Advisory
Windy, record warmth and storms for Wednesday
Windy, record warmth and storms for Wednesday