Evansville restaurants bring Mardi Gras to to the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although many people say Mardi Gras is most widely known to be celebrated in places like New Orleans, Louisiana and Mobile, people in Evansville decided to get in on the southern holiday festivities.

Rick 718 Bar & Grill and Stockwell Inn are two restaurants in Evansville where customers say they bring a piece of Mardi Gras to the Tri-State every year.

“Nothing like Louisiana, but they make you feel like you’re at Mardi Gras here,” said Rick’s 718 customer, Joan Bruce. “So, I enjoy it.”

Bruce says she loves the Louisiana Creole themed foods like ‘po boy’ sandwiches with red beans and rice. She says she also enjoys the Mardi Gras environment Rick’s 718 creates.

Manager of Rick’s 718 Bar & Grill, Tina Byrns, says the supply chain shortage made it tough to get ahold of festive food items like shell fish, and it almost led to the cancellation of their annual festivities.

Byrns says she didn’t want a few regular Mardi Gras food items missing from the menu to stop the community from enjoying the event, so she says she made due with the resources they had.

Long term “It Takes a Village” animal rescue service volunteer, Bobby Conway, says Stockwell Inn has brought more than food to their celebration for the past 12 years.

Conway says for as long as she can remember, the shelter sells Mardi Gras beads to raise funds for the animals and their facilities at their annual celebration.

“I mean we’re desperate for money because we have all kinds of cats and dogs over there and we have to pay the medical when they go into foster homes,” said Conway.

Whether you’re at Stockwell Inn, Rick’s 718 Bar & Grill or spending Mardi Gras somewhere else in the Tri-state, it’s not too late to celebrate.

Conway says she will be selling beads at Stockwell Inn until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Managers say gumbo, catfish and other festive foods can be found at both Rick 718 and Stockwell Inn.

