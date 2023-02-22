Polar Plunge
Evansville man to be sentenced Wednesday for attempted murdered
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man who shot a woman back in 2022 will be sentenced Wednesday.

Evansville Police says in March of 2022, they found a woman shot in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive.

Officials say that 39-year-old Sendaneo J. Wallace barricaded himself inside a house with the woman.

While Wallace was being taken into custody, police say he engaged in a short struggle with officers and three were treated for minor injuries.

Police say Wallace plead guilty back in January.

His sentencing is Wednesday at 10 a.m.

