Evansville man to be sentenced Wednesday for attempted murdered

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man who shot a woman back in 2022 will be sentenced Wednesday.

Evansville Police says in March of 2022, they found a woman shot in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive.

Officials say that 39-year-old Sendaneo J. Wallace barricaded himself inside a house with the woman.

While Wallace was being taken into custody, police say he engaged in a short struggle with officers and three were treated for minor injuries.

Police say Wallace plead guilty back in January.

His sentencing is Wednesday at 10 a.m.

