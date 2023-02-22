Polar Plunge
Day School guard Tyler Myers commits to UE men’s basketball

Evansville’s all-time leading high school basketball scorer Tyler Myers committed to the...
Evansville’s all-time leading high school basketball scorer Tyler Myers committed to the University of Evansville men’s basketball program on Wednesday.(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s all-time leading high school basketball scorer Tyler Myers has decided to continue his basketball career in town.

Myers announced his commitment to the University of Evansville men’s basketball program on Wednesday.

The Day School senior has scored 2,788 points for the Eagles, passing Bosse graduate Mekhi Lairy as the city’s all-time scoring leader back in December.

He currently ranks sixth overall in the state of Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

