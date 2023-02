DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Daviess County Animal Care and Control will hit a milestone.

Officials say their spay and neutral clinic will complete its 5,000th surgery.

That’s set to happen at 1 p.m.

Officials say if your pet needs spay or neutered in Daviess Co., you’re asked to call Owensboro Spay-A-Stray at (270) 925-1720.

