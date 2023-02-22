Crews respond to trailer fire in Henderson Co.

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HEBBARDSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a trailer fire in Henderson County on Wednesday.

This happened on the 8400 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Hebbardsville, which is located halfway between Henderson and Owensboro.

A man told 14 News that he was burning some brush Tuesday on his brother’s property. The man said he thought the fire was out by Wednesday morning, but fire officials say they believe the flames were reignited due to the high winds.

Officials say the fire destroyed a mobile home, along with the shed and some other items on the property before spreading to the woods nearby. Fire crews say they believe the fire ended up burning over 10 acres.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist.

Officials say one man suffered a burn to his hand, but nobody else was hurt.

