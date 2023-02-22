Polar Plunge
Construction work for new jail in Princeton to cause road closures

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Princeton say construction work for a new jail will temporarily close roads in the area.

They say that closure will happen on Brumfield Avenue between Main Street and Prince Street.

Officials say the closure is expected to last from Wednesday, February 22 until Friday, March 10.

