Boonville student laid to rest

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday afternoon, the funeral service for 17-year-old Ashton Pryor was held in Newburgh.

After a packed service at Living Wood Christian Church, Boonville residents lined the square of their town, watching in silence as the procession passed through.

Pryor being of their own, many in the crowd donned pink and released pink balloons, Ashton’s favorite color, in her memory.

Even those who didn’t know her personally, like Cheryl Willims, came out to support the community, and watch as a line of cars made their way to Pryor’s final resting place, pink balloons leading her home.

“We don’t really know her that well, but we have daughters and daughter-in-laws that are teachers, and I know they’re support Jamie Pryor, which is the principal at Oakdale,” says Willims, “and we just really wanted to come out and show our support. It felt like that was the least we could do.”

On Sunday, Boonville athletics held a prayer vigil for the Pryor family on the softball field, and the softball team began accepting donations to start up the “Ashton Pryor Memorial Scholarship.”

