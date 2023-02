EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A kid fan favorite, Blue Heeler family, is coming to the Old National Events Plaza.

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show”, a Bluey live show will be in Evansville August 1 and 2.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the Old National Events Plaza box office.

