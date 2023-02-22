After winning SIAC Championship, Harrison now has its sights set on a Sectional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Harrison’s boys basketball team is this year’s kings of the conference, as they clinched the SIAC regular season title, with Friday’s win over Bosse. The Warriors went 7-1 in league play, only losing to Memorial, back in mid-January.

It’s Harrison’s first conference title, since they shared the SIAC with Reitz and Bosse, in 2014, and their first outright conference championship, since 2013. Overall, the Warriors have won 12 of their last 13 games, as they head into next week’s sectionals, on fire.

“Our conference is a gauntlet; there’s so many good teams. So, really proud of their accomplishment of being SIAC champs,” said Harrison boys basketball head coach, Nathan Fleenor. “We have one senior, and then we have a nice young group. We started the year 3-5 with the inexperience losing close games, and we’ve done a good job of getting on a roll here and figuring ourselves out a little bit and they’re enjoying playing well together.”

“Half of us our sophomores; it’s only our second year. We haven’t had that varsity experierence, and with our practices, getting out, we’ve played together more,” said Shane Sims, a Harrison sophomore guard. “It’s just like the experience build-up, shows the improvements we’ve made and you see the wins have racked up since then.”

“I’m excited to be a part of this team and happy to be a part of an SIAC championship team, and hopefully we can do it again in the sectional,” said Harrison forward Malachi McNair. Harrison plays at Springs Valley on Thursday, and then tips off the class 4A sectional against Jasper, on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.