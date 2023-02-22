Polar Plunge
Affidavit: Man arrested, facing charges following drug investigation

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Detectives say a tip led them to begin an investigation involving a man who was believed to be selling drugs.

Officials say that man was identified as Charles Mosley III.

According to an affidavit, detectives were conducting surveillance on Mosely’s home in the 1600 block of Ravenswood Drive when they saw a car leaving the residence on Wednesday.

Police say they pulled over the car after the driver committed two traffic violations.

Officers say they searched the vehicle after seeing a suspected burnt marijuana cigarette on the passenger side.

The affidavit shows officers found a clear baggy with meth inside of it in a passenger’s purse. After speaking with the passenger, they told officers that the meth was purchased from a man named “Charlie.”

On Tuesday, police say they stopped another car that they saw leaving the Ravenswood home after they noticed its plates were expired. That stop also led to authorities finding meth inside the vehicle.

According to an affidavit, police then applied for a search warrant on Mosely’s home.

The affidavit shows Mosely was seen driving on Keller Street when he failed to use a turn signal, which resulted in police stopping him.

After searching his car, Mosely was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing the following charges:

  • Dealing Meth
  • Dealing Narcotic Drug Heroin
  • Possession Firearm by Serious Violent Felon
Charles Mosley III
Charles Mosley III(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

