Windy, record warmth and storms for Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A beautiful taste of spring weather again on Tuesday with sunshine and temps in the mid 50s. A powerful winter storm will move into the plains on Wednesday and bring a wide variety weather across the US. Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in place in the upper plains, while the central plains are bracing for severe weather. The Tri-State will remain on the windy and warm side of the winter storm through the event. Strong winds will pick up out of the south on Wednesday, gusting at 25-35 mph. Afternoon highs will rise into the mid 70s, shattering the old record of 72 set in 2017. A few showers and storms are possible early Wednesday along and north of I-64, but the best chance for showers and storms will arrive on Wednesday afternoon between 4pm and 8pm. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this point, but a few storms may produce damaging wind gusts. Rain should end west-to-east on Wednesday night as temps fall into the middle 50s. Thursday will be partly sunny and unseasonably warm with a high of 68. The cold front will finally slice through on Thursday night. Friday will be much cooler with a high of 48 and partly sunny skies. Mid 50s for Saturday with upper 50s Sunday and more rain likely from Sunday night into Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.