Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Windy, record warmth and storms for Wednesday

Mid 70s likely in the afternoon
2/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A beautiful taste of spring weather again on Tuesday with sunshine and temps in the mid 50s. A powerful winter storm will move into the plains on Wednesday and bring a wide variety weather across the US. Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in place in the upper plains, while the central plains are bracing for severe weather. The Tri-State will remain on the windy and warm side of the winter storm through the event. Strong winds will pick up out of the south on Wednesday, gusting at 25-35 mph. Afternoon highs will rise into the mid 70s, shattering the old record of 72 set in 2017. A few showers and storms are possible early Wednesday along and north of I-64, but the best chance for showers and storms will arrive on Wednesday afternoon between 4pm and 8pm. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this point, but a few storms may produce damaging wind gusts. Rain should end west-to-east on Wednesday night as temps fall into the middle 50s. Thursday will be partly sunny and unseasonably warm with a high of 68. The cold front will finally slice through on Thursday night. Friday will be much cooler with a high of 48 and partly sunny skies. Mid 50s for Saturday with upper 50s Sunday and more rain likely from Sunday night into Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Raleigh Lamar
Update: Victim identified in Cross Creek Apartments murder
Caleb Berfanger
EPD: Man bites officer during drug-related medical emergency
Adrienne Ayers and Bruce Beckwith
EPD: Two arrested after breaking no contact orders against each other
John Adams
EPD: Suspect arrested after burglarizing Wright Steel
Deshaun Palmer
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive-thru leads to drug dealing charge

Latest News

2/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/21 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/21 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Breezy, Cooler
Warmer with more rain this week
Warmer with more rain this week