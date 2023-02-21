Polar Plunge
Vine Street closures to begin Tuesday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Portions of Vine Street will be closed in Evansville beginning Tuesday.

The Vine Street road closure will be extended from the intersection of Vine and 4th Street to the intersection of Vine and 5th Street.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says Vine Street will be completely closed from 2nd Street to 5th Street. No through traffic will be allowed.

They say road closures are necessary to continue waterline work and storm sewer replacement.

