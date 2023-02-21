Vine Street closures to begin Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Portions of Vine Street will be closed in Evansville beginning Tuesday.

The Vine Street road closure will be extended from the intersection of Vine and 4th Street to the intersection of Vine and 5th Street.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says Vine Street will be completely closed from 2nd Street to 5th Street. No through traffic will be allowed.

They say road closures are necessary to continue waterline work and storm sewer replacement.

