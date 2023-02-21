Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Happening Tuesday morning, the man accused of killing a McLean County man is scheduled to be in court.

Kentucky State Police say WIlliam Arant killed 20-year-old Steven Powell.

Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for the Boonville high school student killed in a car crash.

Ashton Pryor was a star softball player and helped lead the school to a championship her freshman year.

In response to recent mass shootings across the country, USI is set to host active shooter training.

They want anyone that attends to ask questions so they can get a better understanding.

An Owensboro native is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kevin Olusola, or K.O., has been a member of the popular a cappella group Pentatonix since 2011.

