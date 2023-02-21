Truck and motorcycle crash on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital after a crash with a truck Tuesday afternoon.

It happened before 4 p.m. at Red Bank and Broadway.

Police say the motorcycle driver was thrown from the bike.

Officers are still working to determine how the crash happened.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.