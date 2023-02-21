Polar Plunge
Truck and motorcycle crash on Evansville's west side

Crash at Red Bank and Broadway in Evansville
(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital after a crash with a truck Tuesday afternoon.

It happened before 4 p.m. at Red Bank and Broadway.

Police say the motorcycle driver was thrown from the bike.

Officers are still working to determine how the crash happened.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, makes Vanderburgh Co. court appearance
KSP: Driver’s arm pinned under vehicle after crash in Muhlenberg Co.
