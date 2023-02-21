Polar Plunge
Trial delayed for former ISP trooper accused of arson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a former Indiana state Trooper accused of arson has been pushed back again..

Troopers say Jeremy Galloway is accused of setting fires at his Tell City property in October of 2020.

Previous story: ISP Trooper arrested in connection to fire at Tell City home

He was arrested in February of 2021 for arson and insurance fraud charges.

Galloway resigned after his arrest.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

We will keep you updated.

