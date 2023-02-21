Trial delayed for former ISP trooper accused of arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a former Indiana state Trooper accused of arson has been pushed back again..

Troopers say Jeremy Galloway is accused of setting fires at his Tell City property in October of 2020.

He was arrested in February of 2021 for arson and insurance fraud charges.

Galloway resigned after his arrest.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.