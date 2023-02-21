Polar Plunge
Traffic Alert: VCSO advising drivers to avoid Waterworks Rd. due to flooded area(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers not to travel through Waterworks Road due to high water.

According to a social media post, the road is flooded.

VCSO shared a picture of one side of the roadway almost completely covered in water.

Officials say people should turn around and avoid the area.

We will update this story as we learn more.

