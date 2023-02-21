Traffic Alert: VCSO advising drivers to avoid Waterworks Rd. due to flooded area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers not to travel through Waterworks Road due to high water.

According to a social media post, the road is flooded.

VCSO shared a picture of one side of the roadway almost completely covered in water.

Officials say people should turn around and avoid the area.

