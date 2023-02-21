Polar Plunge
Tracker trailer rollover sends driver to hospital
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover tractor trailer accident in Spencer County.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says County Road 450 west was closed down for three and a half hours after a tractor trailer overturned just north of County Road 500 North.

Officials say that the driver fell asleep behind the wheel while traveling south on County Road 450 W.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was leaving the west side of the roadway, entered a ditch and then overturned.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

