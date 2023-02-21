TCPD awarded over $28K from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department has been awarded over 28 thousand dollars in grant funding.
Officials with the department say it’s from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
The grant is aimed to help the department address crime and improve public safety.
The money will be used in Tell City to specifically upgrade their radio communications.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.